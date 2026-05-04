Capital Vacations Expands New England Presence with Agreements - Colonial Acres Vacation Resort and Pier 7 Condominiums

Colonial Acres Pier 7

Each resort we partner with has a unique history and a strong foundation, and both Colonial Acres Vacation Resort and Pier 7 Condominiums are exceptional examples,” — TravIS Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services for independent vacation ownership resorts, today announced new management agreements with Colonial Acres Vacation Resort and Pier 7 Condominiums, further expanding its presence in the New England market.The Board of Directors followed a comprehensive and disciplined due diligence process, with a particular focus on identifying a long-term partner capable of strengthening financial performance while enhancing the overall owner and guest experience.“As I searched for a management organization, it was incredibly important to me that Colonial Acres Vacation Resort and Pier 7 Condominiums be positioned for long-term success with the right partner in place,” said Bob Ostellino. “Through our rigorous and thoughtful process, I am confident that Capital Vacations brings the experience, systems, and proven ability to generate meaningful revenue that will strengthen the resorts for years to come. With the dedicated on-site team remaining in place and the added benefits of enhanced programs and expanded travel opportunities, I truly believe the future is bright for our owners and these special resorts.”Through these agreements, Capital Vacations will implement enhanced sales and marketing programs designed to generate sustainable revenue, including the conversion of non-performing inventory into dues-paying ownership. Expanded rental strategies will also be introduced to maximize occupancy and overall resort performance. These initiatives are aimed at improving cash flow, stabilizing maintenance fees, and supporting ongoing property improvements.“Each resort we partner with has a unique history and a strong foundation, and both Colonial Acres Vacation Resort and Pier 7 Condominiums are exceptional examples,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “We’re honored to be selected as their management partner and look forward to delivering meaningful results through our integrated approach—combining revenue-generating sales and rental programs with operational expertise, advanced systems, and a strong focus on hospitality. Our goal is to help ensure long-term financial stability while enhancing the experience for every owner and guest.”Owners at Colonial Acres will benefit from enrollment in the Capital Vacations exchange platform, providing expanded travel opportunities across the Capital Vacations network as well as affiliated resorts through RCI. This added flexibility enhances the overall value of ownership and creates new vacation possibilities for members.Both Colonial Acres Vacation Resort and Pier 7 Condominiums will benefit from Capital Vacations’ comprehensive management approach, which integrates sales, marketing, rentals, operations, and owner services into a unified strategy designed to drive measurable results and long-term success.About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

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