Capital Vacations Announces New Management Agreement with Ocean East Resort Club in Ormond Beach, Florida

Ocean East Resort Club

After a thoughtful search process, the Board is excited to move forward with Capital Vacations as our partner for Ocean East Resort Club,” — Board Member Randy Drone of Ocean East Resort Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services for independent vacation ownership resorts, today announced a new management agreement with Ocean East Resort Club, a premier oceanfront property located in Ormond Beach, Florida.This partnership follows the planned retirement of the resort’s long-standing and highly respected management company, Wes Sattenfield and Ocean Walk Management, which worked closely with the Board of Directors to ensure a seamless transition. After a comprehensive and disciplined due diligence process, the Board selected Capital Vacations as its new management partner, citing the company’s proven ability to drive new revenue streams, enhance resort operations, and deliver elevated owner and guest experiences.“Capital Vacations is honored to be selected as the management partner for Ocean East Resort Club,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “We recognize the strong foundation built by the resort’s previous management team and Board, and we look forward to building on that legacy by introducing strategic sales and rental programs, operational support, and advanced systems that will strengthen financial performance while enhancing the overall hospitality experience for owners and guests.”“After a thoughtful search process, the Board is excited to move forward with Capital Vacations as our partner for Ocean East Resort Club,” said Board Member Randy Drone of Ocean East Resort Club. “Their experience in driving revenue through sales and rentals, along with strong operational support, gives us confidence in the path ahead. Most importantly, this partnership allows us to build on the success we’ve already achieved—continuing to deliver a great experience for owners and guests while maintaining a disciplined approach to maintenance fees and reinvestment in the property.”This new agreement marks the beginning of a promising chapter for Ocean East Resort Club, positioning the resort for long-term success through a combination of financial strength, operational excellence, and a continued commitment to exceptional hospitality.About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.