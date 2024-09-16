RE: Derby Barracks/Request for Information
*UPDATE*
The subject has been identified and it has been confirmed the female party pictured was not involved in any crime. This investigation is ongoing and any further information will be released at a later date.
VSP News Release-Incident
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
DATE/TIME: 9/6/24 1625 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3731 US RT 5, Derby, VT
ACCUSED: N/A
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received a report of an unknown male subject who brandished a handgun and pointed it at another person while at 3731 US RT 5, Derby, VT. Through investigation it was revealed the unknown male subject pointed the firearm in a threatening manner at another person and then left from the location in an unknown direction of travel. The unknown male was described as Caucasian, in their 20’s, thin frame, dirty blonde hair, approximately 5’6-5’8 and had facial acne. The male left in what was reported to be a red Nissan Rogue with a New Hampshire vehicle registration plate. A picture has been included of an unknown female who was a witness to the event that had taken place. The female pictured, is not wanted for any crimes but was a key witness to the event. Anyone who may be able to identify the female pictured and/or has information on the above incident, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
