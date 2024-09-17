Tractor Tuesday Sees Success in Signing Exceptional Farm Athletes to NIL Deals

Signed Farm Athletes Tractor Tuesday logo Farm Athletes logo

Tractor Tuesday started Farm Athletes to support NCAA athletes from farm and ranch backgrounds. The company has already signed many talented student-athletes.

The best part is seeing these Farm Athletes get the recognition and support they deserve. Their stories will inspire the next generation of athletes from rural America.” — Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday , a new online auction platform for agricultural equipment, officially launched Farm Athletes on August 27, 2024. The initiative offers NIL deals to NCAA college athletes from farm and ranch backgrounds. Farm Athlete’s success is evident in the recent signings of several standout student-athletes as brand ambassadors for Tractor Tuesday, showcasing the intersection of hard work, dedication, and the spirit of farming.As soon as Farm Athletes launched, student-athletes from across the country applied to the program. Young men and women, each with unique stories of how growing up on a farm or ranch influenced their lives, were quickly signed to Tractor Tuesday's team of brand ambassadors. Not only are these Farm Athletes excelling in baseball, football, wrestling, and basketball, but they are also shining academically. After college and sports, many plan to apply their education to work in agriculture and raise their families on farms and ranches, passing on their values and way of life to the next generation.Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday, says he could not be happier with the selection of Farm Athletes now representing the company. He related, “I thoroughly enjoyed speaking with these young men and women and learning about how agriculture influenced their lives and contributed to their work ethic, enabling them to excel in athletics and school.” All of the Farm Athletes have said that their upbringing instilled in them important values that set them on the path to success.Not only does the initiative provide financial support through NIL deals, but it also acts as a platform for these athletes to inspire others. Bosle said, “These Farm Athletes are not only ambassadors for our brand but also agriculture as a whole, inspiring the next generation of farmers and ranchers.” Their individual stories are featured in press releases on the Farm Athletes website The Farm Athletes initiative has been buoyed by the agricultural community's interest and support. Bosle said, “We appreciate all the online articles, print publications, radio show interviews, social media sharing, and word-of-mouth interest we have received since launching. The support has been phenomenal.” Bosle is welcome to any invitations to speak with media outlets about how important it is to support these unique athletes.Tractor Tuesday is currently focusing on preparations for its first auction this fall, but Farm Athletes will continue to accept applications from NCAA athletes. The focus will continue to be on those who demonstrate exceptional athletic performance, academic achievement, and a strong connection to agriculture. As Tractor Tuesday grows, it plans to continue offering more opportunities for student-athletes to shine both on the field and in the fields.

