MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF MAXIME GILBERT BRINGS GLOBAL CULINARY FLAIR TO THE OZEN COLLECTION

Beautiful scenery and sunsets take guests to paradise and beyond at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI Experience the enchantment of Chef Maxime ’s culinary creations Indulge in a gastronomic adventure at ORIGINƎ OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Unveiling a fine dining adventure with Michelin-Star Chef at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

This exclusive opportunity underscores our unwavering dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and culinary excellence” — Anupam Banerjee, VP Food & Beverage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for an extraordinary gastronomic journey as globally acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Maxime Gilbert, celebrated for his groundbreaking approach to multi-national cuisine, makes his highly anticipated debut at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI from 4th to 6th October 2024. Chef Maxime is set to enchant guests with a series of exclusive fine dining events, presenting a meticulously curated menu inspired by his extensive culinary journeys through France, Hong Kong, Japan, Morocco, and the USA.Set against the pristine turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI offers a sanctuary of luxury and exceptional dining. The resort features a range of bespoke culinary experiences and specialty restaurants and bars, aiming to deliver unparalleled indulgence. At the stunning overwater restaurant, ORIGINƎ, guests can enjoy an exquisite dining journey with masterfully crafted dishes paired with fine wines and champagnes from renowned vineyards, underscoring the restaurant’s dedication to gastronomic excellence.In an exclusive addition to the fine dining events – Chef Maxime will also host a specialised cooking masterclass. This rare opportunity allows guests to engage directly with the master chef, gaining firsthand insight into the artistry of fine dining and enriching their stay with epicurean memories.“We are delighted to extend an invitation to Chef Maxime Gilbert for a unique culinary journey at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. With his extensive experience across the globe, Chef Maxime’s arrival promises an extraordinary exploration of flavours and techniques. This exclusive opportunity underscores our unwavering dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and culinary excellence,” mentioned Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food and Beverage.Chef Maxime brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive culinary style to the island resort, promising guests an unforgettable dining adventure. Drawing from his rich background in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens, Chef Maxime will present a menu that reflects his mastery in blending traditional techniques with innovative flair. Guests can look forward to dishes that balance simplicity and sophistication, combining the finest ingredients around the globe, resulting in flavours that are both bold and elegantly refined.At ORIGINƎ, guests will savour a series of curated dishes that tell a story, each plate a fusion of his unique culinary identity and passion for exceptional taste. Every course promises to delight the senses, offering a true taste of global culinary artistry that only Chef Maxime can deliver. Guests on resort’s unique RESERVE™ plan will have the privilege of partaking in these activities without any additional fees. THE OZEN COLLECTION , known for its top-tier dining experiences, will offer exclusive wine and champagne events this October and November on its luxurious private islands.

Welcome to a World of 'Refined Elegance'

