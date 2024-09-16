investorTV to Host Live Panel Discussion: "Investing in Copper: Expert Insights & Perspectives" on October 4, 2024

Investing in Copper: Expert Insights & Perspectives, October 4, 2024

This live panel will feature copper industry leaders who will share insights into the copper market's current state, future outlook, and investment landscape.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV, a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate executives, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on various market topics, is pleased to announce its upcoming live panel discussion, "Investing in Copper: Expert Insights & Perspectives," scheduled for October 4, 2024, at 12 PM ET (4 PM GMT).This exclusive live panel will feature top copper industry leaders who will share insights into the current state, future outlook, and investment landscape of the dynamic copper market.Media veteran Michael Switow, known for his insightful coverage of financial markets, will moderate this hour-long discussion featuring a distinguished panel of guest speakers, including:- Sandeep Singh, CEO, Western Copper and Gold- Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair & CEO, Alta Copper- Marcus Harden, President, Gladiator Metals- John Feneck, Portfolio Manager & Analyst, Feneck ConsultingThey will explore a wide range of key topics in the copper industry, including:- Recent copper price movements and their drivers, including supply-side constraints and an unexpected increase in Chinese copper purchases- Long-term market growth projections and their implications on investment strategies- The influence of macroeconomic factors, including interest rates and changes in the value of the U.S. dollar, on the copper market- Investment opportunities and different modalities for investing in copperAttendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel, register here Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our Stocks To Watch network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv Twitter: https://twitter.com/_investortv Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.