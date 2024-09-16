Billund by Sam Murley Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Billund

Innovative bio-composite spice grinder recognized for sustainable design and playful aesthetic inspired by Danish building blocks.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Billund by Sam Murley as a Silver Award winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the spice grinder's exceptional design, which combines functionality, sustainability, and a whimsical aesthetic inspired by the colorful building blocks of Denmark.Billund's recognition by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards underscores its relevance to current trends in the kitchenware industry, particularly the growing demand for eco-friendly and user-friendly products. By incorporating sustainable bio-composite materials and a thoughtful, upside-down design that prevents residue on surfaces, Billund offers practical benefits for both consumers and the environment.What sets Billund apart is its unique blend of sustainable construction and playful design elements. The grinder's housing is made entirely from a bio-composite derived from wood cellulose fibers and oils extracted during paper production, showcasing an innovative use of industry by-products. This eco-friendly material choice is complemented by a vibrant color palette, selected by Danish designers Stilleben, which reflects the hues of various kitchen ingredients. The ceramic grinder and easy-fill silicone plug further enhance Billund's functionality and user experience.Sam Murley's Silver A' Design Award for Billund serves as an inspiration for the designer's future projects and a motivation to continue pushing boundaries in sustainable kitchenware design. This recognition reinforces the importance of considering environmental impact and user experience in product development, encouraging the industry to adopt similar practices and prioritize innovation.Interested parties may learn more at:About Sam MurleySam Murley is an inquisitive, realistic and artistic product developer with an agile approach to the process of developing new products. Originally from Brighton, UK, he now lives and works in Copenhagen, Denmark. He has a keen interest in sustainable materials, manufacturing, design and research. Realizing digital renders into physical objects for the development of commercial and consumer kitchenware products is his passion.About CrushGrindBased on the principles of the old mortar, CrushGrind was developed to be more than just a pepper mill – established to create a better grinder than available on the market. Through will, passion and a bit of nerdiness, they invented the original ceramic mechanism, revolutionizing traditional pepper mills and enabling consumers to grind all sorts of dried herbs and spices, releasing essential oils and deriving full aroma. CrushGrind aims to inspire consumers and provide the best gastronomic experience, believing that everybody deserves one.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, and other criteria. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Kitchenware and Horeca Design Award is a highly regarded international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in kitchenware design. Welcoming entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate the transformative power of good design across all industries.To learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit: https://kitchenwareaward.com

