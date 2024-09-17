Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive test equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.21 billion in 2023 to $15.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to safety and regulatory compliance, consumer safety concerns, increasing complexity of vehicles, globalization of automotive manufacturing.

The automotive test equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric and autonomous vehicles, environmental testing for electric vehicles, software and firmware testing, cybersecurity testing, shift to shared mobility, end-of-line testing.

Growth in the adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive test equipment market. The increasing availability of autonomous vehicles at affordable prices and growing customer preference for highly secured vehicles with autonomous features to reduce their driving burden have contributed to the increased adoption of autonomous vehicles across the globe. Autonomous vehicle manufacturers rely on automotive test equipment to ensure the vehicle performance meets international regulations and safety standards, therefore, creating an increased demand for automotive test equipment.

Key players in the automotive test equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Vector Informatik GmbH, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Siemens AG, Actia SA, Continental AG, Horiba Ltd., Softing AG, Teradyne Inc., MTS Systems Corporation, Denso Corporation, Technischer Überwachungsverein SÜD, PTM Electronics Inc., MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, DSA Daten- und Systemtechnik GmbH, Millbrook Proving Ground Ltd.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive test equipment market. Major companies operating in the automotive test equipment market are focused on strategic partnerships to develop innovative products and strengthen their market position.

1) By Product Type: Chassis Dynamometer, Engine Dynamometer, Vehicle Emission Test system, Wheel Alignment Tester

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles

3) By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) assembly plant, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) R&D, technical center, Authorized Service Center

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive test equipment market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive test equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive test equipment puts the systems and components of the vehicle through a series of the real-world and virtual assessments to ensure its safety, efficiency, and reliability. Automotive testing is essential to test vehicles and comply with global safety regulations. Automotive test equipment uses various instruments to diagnose any potential problems in the vehicle, identify faults in the development phase of vehicles, and for ensuring that the vehicle's performance is as per the requirements of its manufacturer.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive test equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Test Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive test equipment market size, automotive test equipment market drivers and trends, automotive test equipment market major players, automotive test equipment competitors' revenues, automotive test equipment market positioning, and automotive test equipment market growth across geographies. The automotive test equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

