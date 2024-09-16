Derby Barracks/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A5004829 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford STATION: Derby Barracks CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 9/14/2024 2145 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Road VIOLATION: DUI #3 ACCUSED: Derrick Whitehill AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/14/2024 at approximately 2145, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Stevens Road in Barton. During the investigation Whitehill showed signs of impairment. Whitehill was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Newport PD for processing. Whitehill was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 1230 COURT: Orleans County Superior Court MUGSHOT: Yes

