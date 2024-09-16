Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,557 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ DUI #3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5004829

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/14/2024 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Road

VIOLATION: DUI #3

 

ACCUSED:  Derrick Whitehill

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/14/2024 at approximately 2145, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Stevens Road in Barton. During the investigation Whitehill showed signs of impairment. Whitehill was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Newport PD for processing. Whitehill was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    9/16/24 1230        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ DUI #3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more