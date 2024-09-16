Derby Barracks/ DUI #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004829
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/14/2024 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stevens Road
VIOLATION: DUI #3
ACCUSED: Derrick Whitehill
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/14/2024 at approximately 2145, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on Stevens Road in Barton. During the investigation Whitehill showed signs of impairment. Whitehill was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Newport PD for processing. Whitehill was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/16/24 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.