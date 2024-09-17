Introducing Unifyr: Bringing the Channel Together, Profitably.

Unifyr: Bringing the Channel Together, Profitably.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the introduction of Unifyr, a platform that works for partners and suppliers, with access to the best agencies, to help grow businesses."The channel is critical to the success of our customers. With Unifyr, we're offering solutions to all members of the ecosystem - because when we work together, we grow and are profitable," said Tobi Hartman, CEO of Unifyr.The following make up the channel ecosystem solutions for Unifyr:ZiftONE: The award-winning and industry-leading vendor-first Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform.Unifyr+: The new Partner first SaaS platform. With AI at its core, Unifyr+ simplifies partner engagement across multiple suppliers, facilitates marketing content management, and optimizes opportunities across the channel ecosystem.UnifyrPro: The new full-service, AI-enhanced managed services marketplace helps suppliers, agencies, and partners navigate the complexities of developing, enhancing, and managing channel programs. UnifyrPro provides tailored solutions and expert support, ensuring seamless engagement and growth."Unifyr leverages cutting-edge technology to unite everyone in the channel ecosystem on an intuitive, easy-to-use platform," said Lionel Farr, Unifyr's CTO.Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG, commented on the collaboration, stating, "At JSG, putting partners first is at the heart of everything we do, and we are proud to have collaborated with the Unifyr team to create something so revolutionary. Unifyr empowers the SaaS movement by giving partners the tools and support they need to thrive in today's fast-evolving marketplace. This platform is not just a step forward—it's a leap towards a future where partners drive innovation and growth, and we're thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative."Visit www.unifyr.com to learn how Unifyr can revolutionize your partner relationship management. Join Unifyr at the Channel Futures MSP Summit in Atlanta from September 16 through 19, where Unifyr will showcase its solutions and answer questions in the Technology Lobby Zone, L-3.

