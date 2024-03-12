"Empowering Women in Technology: ALN Launches to Address Leadership Disparity & Foster Inclusivity in the Tech Industry"
Community for women in technology advance in their careers through education, career planning and access to industry leadersOCEAN RIDGE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we celebrate Women’s History Month, the statistics on how women in technology are fairing career wise are astounding. Based on a recent ALN survey conducted by ANS and JSG only 39% of organizations have greater than 10% women in leadership positions. In addition, 52% of those surveyed perceived women have fewer opportunities for senior roles and promotions. These findings underscore the importance of a comprehensive approach to addressing the challenges women face in tech, including enhancing leadership practices, ensuring equity in pay and opportunities, and fostering a culture of inclusion and respect.
Advancing Leadership Network (ALN) is proud to lead the charge in empowering women in technology. With today’s official launch, ALN invites women from all corners of the tech industry to join a movement that transcends boundaries, breaks barriers, and fosters a culture of inclusivity and growth. ALN is more than a community; it's a catalyst for change, offering a comprehensive suite of resources tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of women in tech.
With access to industry leaders for coaching and mentoring, a diverse array of virtual and on-demand courses with certification, and personalized career plans, ALN is dedicated to nurturing and advancing women in their tech careers. Janet Schijns, CEO, ALN states, "Focusing on inclusion, not just diversity, is crucial. Women often feel excluded, both in the workplace and in networking opportunities outside of it. Sustainable change requires everyone's engagement."
Kathleen Martin, Chief Community Officer, ALN, underscores the importance of ALN's diverse curriculum: "In the fast-paced world of technology, staying ahead is imperative. Our curriculum is crafted to cater to the diverse learning needs of women at different career stages, ensuring they are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel in leadership roles," Martin emphasizes.
The launch of ALN comes at a critical time when the representation of women in technology leadership positions is more vital than ever. ALN aims to address this gap by offering a supportive community where women can find mentorship, education, and career development opportunities.
Partnerships are central to the ALN community providing forward momentum to the movement. ALN is excited to be the course and agenda engine behind the Informa Fall Leadership Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept 16-19, 2024: Kelly Danziger, VP and GM, Channel Partners and Channel Futures said, “The Women’s Leadership Summit event focuses on the “Techquity” movement. It will immerse channel women in sessions and workshops focusing on the skills we all need to advance both professionally and personally, all in the name of becoming stronger leaders. At this summit we’ll all be rolling up our sleeves and working on an action plan that we can take back and immediately start using to take us to the next level.” All will leave with a career plan and with coaching that helps put that plan into motion.
According to the ALN Women in Tech research report, women hold a majority of channel marketing roles. Partnering with Channel Marketing Association provides extended benefits to women looking for career growth. According to Kathryn Rose, Co-Founder, Channel Marketing Association, “The Channel Marketing Association recognizes the critical importance of strategic partnerships. In contrast to other partnership communities, where affiliations may be considered 'nice to have,' in the IT channel, partnerships are a fundamental necessity for revenue generation. ALN's mission to foster leadership and career growth for women in technology perfectly complements our objectives, and we're excited to collaborate towards advancing diversity and leadership within the industry."
Join ALN’s vibrant, growing community and take the first step toward advancing your career in technology. Visit https://www.aln.network or email welcome@aln.network for more information.
About the Advancing Leadership Network (ALN):
The Advancing Leadership Network is a community dedicated to advancing women in technology. With a focus on leadership development, comprehensive learning, and career advancement, ALN provides a supportive environment for women to connect, learn, and grow in their careers.
