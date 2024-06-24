Ativion Debuts at ISTELive 2024 in Denver
Revolutionary Solutions to Safeguard Student Wellbeing & Empower Educational Institutions
By listening to our customers and investing in our products—building on the solid foundation of ContentKeeper and Netop—we’re set to deliver unparalleled value and impact.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impero Software, a leader in the education, cybersecurity, and remote access sectors, proudly announces its rebranding as Ativion at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference in Denver, Colorado.
With a dynamic new leadership team and strong investor support, Ativion is poised to execute on a forward-thinking strategy. The name "Ativion" reflects the company’s commitment to “action” and “vision” in its pioneering, market-leading technologies combined with ultra-secure, scalable solutions in cybersecurity and remote access.
“We're beyond excited to introduce Ativion,” said Stephen Stolfi, Chief Commercial Officer. “This rebrand is a bold step forward, signaling our unwavering dedication to growth and support for our customers and partners. Schools and teachers need robust solutions to safeguard children, and governments and corporations require ultra-secure remote access to critical assets. By listening to our customers and investing in our products—building on the solid foundation of ContentKeeper and Netop—we’re set to deliver unparalleled value and impact.”
“Ativion is more than a name; it’s a declaration of our cutting-edge vision and our priority to lead the market globally,” stated Tobi Hartmann, CEO of Ativion. “This rebrand underscores our team's urgency and ability to execute swiftly and effectively.”
ISTELive 2024 attendees are invited to visit the Impero booth (#1808) to discover Ativion's innovative features firsthand. Our experts will be available to provide demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how our solutions can meet your specific needs.
For more information about Ativion, visit www.ativion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Ativion
Ativion, formerly known as Impero Software and Impero Solutions Limited, is at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to transforming the education, cybersecurity, and remote access landscapes. Our mission is to protect students and empower schools to prioritize student wellbeing, offer advanced web filtering to the education market, and provide governments and corporations with ultra-secure access to mission-critical assets anytime, anywhere.
Ativion is an Investcorp-owned company with offices in the USA, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Romania, headquartered in New York City.
