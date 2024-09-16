Journey Home For Empowered Living and Dying to Host Discovery Day Appraisal Event To Raise Awareness and Funding

Journey Home For Empowered Living and Dying Bring your art, jewellery or antique to 104 King. St. W to know more!

On Saturday, September 21, Journey Home for Empowered Living and Dying will host 'Discovery Day' - an appraisal event at their location in The Old Post Office.

We're grateful to the certified appraisers from Salter Appraisals, S. Taylor Jewellery Appraisal, and McMaster Gallery who are all donating their valuable time to our Discovery Day event!” — Renee Moor - Founder & Executive Director

DUNDAS, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renee Moor, Founder and Executive Director of Journey Home for Empowered Living and Dying, today announced the organization’s upcoming Discovery Day appraisal event, to be held at Journey Home’s head office studio in Dundas on Saturday, September 21st, from 10 AM to 3 PM.Journey Home is a registered charity Charitable (Reg.# 728048216 RR0001) providing services and support to those living with loss, those with palliative and terminal diagnoses, and anyone seeking to explore empowered living and dying.Discovery Day is a fund-raiser for Journey Home featuring three certified appraisers who will provide expert consultations regarding the possible value, provenance, care, insurance options, and restoration of antiques, jewellery, and fine art.The professionally trained, certified appraisal experts on hand will be: Mandy Salter , ISA Accredited Member from Salter Appraisals and Fine Art- Francis Richard Germain, ISA Member from McMaster Gallery Sherrie Anne Taylor , A.J.P. (GIA), G.G. (GIA), M.V., owner of S. Taylor Jewellery AppraisalAttendees are asked to carry their cherished items to Journey Home’s Discovery Day location at 104 King Street West in Dundas. In return for a small charitable donation, they can show their item to one of our experts to learn more about it. Refreshments will be served at this rain-or-shine event. Charitable receipts will be provided."We're grateful for the support we're getting from Salter Art and Appraisals, S. Taylor Jewellery Appraisal, and McMaster Gallery." Says Ms. Moor. " We're looking forward to an outstanding Discovery Day."DISCOVERY DAY – Fine Art, Antique and Jewellery FundraiserSaturday, September 21st, 10 AM to 3 PM104 King St West, Dundas ON###Journey Home for Empowered Living and Dying, is a registered charity that provides services and support to those living with loss, those with palliative and terminal diagnoses, and anyone seeking to explore empowered living and dying.We are an inclusive organization that offers education and advocacy, bereavement support, and end-of-life Doula services to ensure respect, dignity, and honour at the end of life.JOURNEY HOME FOR EMPOWERED LIVING & DYING - Charitable Reg.# 728048216 RR00013-104 King St. West, Dundas ON L9H 0B4

