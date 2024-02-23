Mobile Innovations to Highlight Smartphone Scheduling, New Cloud-Based Apps and EPNB e-Notes Solution at CACP IT Summit

Administrative and Operations Apps For Smarter Mobile Policing See you at CACP IT Summit 2024 - Exhibit 37

Experience some of the world's most advanced Android and iOS smartphone apps for mobile law enforcement in the cloud or on-premise. Also discuss AI pilots & DeX

We'll be showing our newest cloud-based solutions, as well as remote smartphone e-Scheduling with our OSL products and e-Notes with EPNB.” — Gary Bauer -- CEO