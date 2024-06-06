Mobile Innovations Doubles Up On Mobile Policing Connectivity With Mobi-eTICKET and Mobi-OSL Demos At OACP 2024

Administrative and operations apps for mobile law enforcement Mobi-eTICKET for printing traffic tickets using smartphone Mobi-OSL for smartphone scheduling and staffing functions

Mobile Innovations will be at OACP 24 in London from June 9th to 12th. CEO Gary Bauer and his demo team will be on hand to demonstrate Mobi-eTICKET and Mobi-OSL

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Innovations CEO Gary Bauer today announced the availability of advance bookings for live one-on-one demos of Mobi-eTICKET for in-vehicle Driver's License scanning and traffic ticket printing, and Mobi-OSL for remote officer scheduling and other HR functions at OACP 2024 Annual Conference. Mr. Bauer and the Mobile Innovations support team will demonstrate both apps live and in real-time from the OACP Conference show floor.“This year’s OACP Conference in London is the ideal event for our Mobi-eTICKET and Mobi-OSL demos.” Says Mr. Bauer. “We’ve already prebooked a few with existing clients and are looking forward to showing more OACP 24 attendees these two connected officer apps at work, live on the conference floor.”Mr. Bauer will demonstrate Mobi-eTICKET on a Samsung DeX-connected in-vehicle console setup manufactured by D & R Electronics. Using an Android smartphone, he will scan Driver Licenses for use NicheRMS for Person and Vehicle Searches, prior to printing a Provincial Offence Notice (PON) using a thermal printer mounted to the console. Attendees will see how field officers can issue tickets that integrate RMS, CAD, and DEMS -- without a third-party scanner, without writing or transcribing, and without access to a laptop or desktop PC.To demonstrate The Mobi-OSL smartphone app for remote shift scheduling, overtime, paid duties, and other time-related police agency staffing functions, the Mobi team will use Android and iOS devices and connect securely to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Now available to new and existing police agency clients, the cloud version of Mobi-OSL can be also configured to handle remote ‘anywhere, anytime’ scheduling and staffing for EMS and fire departments.OACP 2024 attendees interested in scheduling a demo of Mobi-eTICKET or Mobi-OSL - or both - running on the cloud, are asked to contact Mr. Bauer directly, or visit mobinnoco.com

Mobile Innovations Demos for Mobi-eTICKET and Mobi-OSL at OACP 24