Oprah names UZO Blaque Liquide Eyeliner as 2024 Oprah Beauty O-Wards Best Liquid Eyeliner

Blaque Liquide Eyeliner

UZO wins Oprah Beauty O-Ward for Best Liquid Eyeliner

This award doesn’t just validate my vision for better beauty solutions – it’s proof that this is only the beginning.” — Uzo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UZO, a luxury science-backed skincare and makeup essentials brand launched in January 2024 by celebrity makeup artist and global artistry director, Uzo, recently received the Best Liquid Liner award in the 2024 Oprah Beauty O-Wards makeup category for her Blaque Liquide Eyeliner. The award-winning liquid liner features a smooth felt-tip applicator and a sleek, weighted silver pen that delivers precise, controlled lines for mistake-proof defined eyeliner looks.

“I am beyond thrilled that the Blaque Liquide Eyeliner was recognized for its formulation and controlled application benefits by a team of the beauty industry’s top experts.” said Uzo, the Co-Founder and Creative Director of UZO Beauty. “I am also honored to be in the company of so many great makeup brands that I admire.”

Designed for all-day wear with no fading or color transfer, the Blaque Liquide Eyeliner is both waterproof and sweat-proof, dries quickly with smooth, even strokes that make tight-lining or winged liner easy to achieve.

“This sleek pen’s felt-tip applicator is truly special. It’s extra fine and has the slightest amount of give: soft enough that it doesn’t poke but firm enough to give those of us with a less than steady hand a lot more control and precision,” wrote Oprah Daily’s Kate Sandoval Box, Genesis Sandoval and Holly Carter. “Plus the highly pigmented formula is waterproof, so all the loveliness you create will stay put.”

The brand’s debut earlier this year, has not only generated buzz for its liquid eyeliner but also for its skincare. UZO Stem Cell Serum Complex and the UZO Stem Cell Moisturizer which utilizes recent updates in plant stem cell technology, has now been touted as the new generation of anti-aging skincare that effectively doubles as a makeup primer. The luxury brand proudly offers vegan, cruelty-free beauty solutions formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

“UZO has been an innovative space to explore how the fields of medicine, beauty, chemistry, and botany can come together to transform our approach to cosmetics,” said Uzo. “This award doesn’t just validate my vision for better beauty solutions – it’s proof that this is only the beginning.”

The Blaque Liquide Eyeliner is available for a retail price of $24.00 USD. More information on Uzo, the UZO Beauty mission, and additional UZO products can be at www.UZOBeauty.com.



