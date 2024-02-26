UZO Uzo Blaque Chrome Eyeliner Pencil UZO Blaque Liquide Eyeliner

UZO Launches the UZO Blaque Chrome Eyeliner Pencil, a Waterproof Formula for Long-Lasting, Smudge-Resistant Wear

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UZO, a new science-backed skincare brand launched by celebrity makeup artist and Global Artistry Director of NARS Cosmetics, is pleased to launch the UZO Blaque Chrome Eyeliner Pencil, a high-pigment formula for seamless blending and long-lasting wear. Despite its luxury appeal, the waterproof, sweatproof, and smudge-resistant pencil is available for a budget-friendly retail price of $21.00 USD on the UZO website.

With a sharpenable tip, the ultra-creamy pencil glides along the eye with smooth, even strokes, enabling customers to achieve hassle-free, dramatic looks. Unlike other highly-pigmented eyeliners, the UZO Black Chrome Eyeliner Pencil is safe for use along the waterline, even for customers who wear contacts. The formula also sets quickly and stays in place for hours without the usual smudging of standard black eyeliners.

The UZO Blaque Chrome Eyeliner Pencil is the fourth product developed by UZO since the brand’s November 2023 launch. Like everything else at UZO, the new pencil is cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

“I created UZO to share my passion for approachable cosmetics that make beautiful makeup easy for all,” said Uzo, the Co-Founder and Creative Director of UZO Beauty. “The only thing I love more than working with chemists, scientists, and botanists to formulate my products is seeing how much they elevate my customers’ confidence through the power of healthy skin.”

The UZO makeup collection also includes the UZO Blaque Liquide Eyeliner, a similarly high-pigment, smudge-proof formula for all-day wear. The UZO skincare collection features UZO Stem Cell Serum Complex and UZO Stem Cell Moisturizer, anti-aging skincare solutions powered by regenerative stem cell science, known as ‘cosmeceuticals.’

“Gorgeous makeup and glowing skin go hand in hand,” said Uzo. “Throughout my career, my philosophy has always been the same – healthy, soft, and supple skin is the most important foundation for any type of makeup.”

The vision for UZO was inspired by Uzo’s first career in Medicine, where she earned dual degrees in Medicine and Surgery. Uzo then pivoted to beauty, where she spent 30 years advising prestige cosmetics brands such as NARS Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and YSL Beauty. As a celebrity makeup artist, Uzo also styled high-profile clientele such as Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Beverly Johnson, Grace Jones, Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Aurora James, and Yara Shahidi.

The UZO Blaque Chrome Eyeliner Pencil is available for a retail price of $21.00 USD. More information on Uzo, the UZO Beauty mission, and additional UZO products can be found at www.UZOBeauty.com.

