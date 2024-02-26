UZO

How New Skincare Brand UZO Gave Tracy Chapman Her Grammy Performance Glow

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – UZO, a new luxury skincare brand launched by celebrity makeup artist and Global Artistry Director of NARS Cosmetics, was recently credited by Tracy Chapman’s makeup artist for helping the musician achieve her glowing complexion during her February 4th Grammy performance. After viewers rushed to TikTok to speculate about the star’s skincare routine, it was revealed that Chapman’s makeup artist used the UZO Stem Cell Serum Complex and UZO Stem Cell Moisturizer in preparation for the awards ceremony.

“I created UZO to prove that anti-aging regenerative skincare and camera-ready beauty can always go hand-in-hand – after all, healthy skin is always the most important foundation for makeup,” said Uzo, the Co-Founder and Creative Director of UZO Beauty. “Seeing Tracy glow so brightly up there is something I’ll cherish forever.”

In honor of Black History Month, Chapman’s Grammy makeup artist ShaDara Holmes (@shadaraholmes.mua) decided to exclusively use products from Black, woman-owned brands for the performance. UZO’s Stem Cell Serum and Moisturizer were two of just three products Holmes selected – the third was Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, a fellow Black woman-owned company.

When she launched UZO in November 2023, Uzo aimed to offer natural skincare solutions powered by regenerative stem cell science. The serum and moisturizer used by Chapman were the brand’s debut products, designed by chemists, scientists, and botanists to prepare all skin types for makeup application with a lightweight, non-greasy finish. Like everything else at UZO, the anti-aging priming duo is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Uzo’s passion for science-backed skincare has been inspired by her decades of creative work with NARS Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, YSL Beauty, and high-profile clientele such as Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovitch, Beverly Johnson, Grace Jones, Kirsten Dunst, Tessa Thompson, Aurora James, and Yara Shahidi.

“Skin of every age and shade deserves to be nurtured with easy, approachable products that prime the skin for lasting beauty,” said Uzo. “I can’t wait for more people to experience the power of regenerative cosmetics.”

UZO Stem Cell Serum Complex is available for a retail price of $110, and UZO Stem Cell Moisturizer is available for a retail price of $95. More information on Uzo and the UZO Beauty mission can be found at www.UZOBeauty.com.