Billboard Hit Recording Artist Fawn Unveils New Piano Based Instrumental Single 'Savant'

Album cover of Savant. Photo of Fawn taken by Satu

Fawn in Hollywood Hills. Photo taken by Satu

Fawn playing her musical composition Savant

"Savant" showcases Fawn's vocal and piano based composition with lush orchestrations

I’m excited to share this piece with everyone. It was written during a very difficult time in my life and I believe the composition’s heartfelt melody is something everyone will identify with.”
— Fawn
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonedef Records, Inc. and Songirl Music announces the upcoming release of "Savant," the latest single by Billboard hit recording artist and composer Fawn. This highly anticipated track by the Berklee College of Music graduate will be available on all music platforms starting October 1, 2024. The musical work showcases a piano-based instrumental arrangement complemented by Fawn’s own backing vocals and lush orchestrations by composer and producer Cameron Lasswell.

The music video for "Savant" is set to premiere on October 10, 2024, promising to offer a visual experience that matches the song's prolific instrumentation and emotional depth.

Fawn shared her enthusiasm about the release, stating, “I’m excited to share this piece with everyone. It was written during a very difficult time in my life and I believe the composition’s heartfelt melody is something everyone will identify with.”

"Savant" marks the first of four singles to be released from Fawn’s upcoming album, "Horizon," which is slated for release in 2025.

Donna Edwards
Songirl Music and Stonedef Records, INC.
+1 323-496-8704
donna_musicpr@yahoo.com
Savant by Fawn

