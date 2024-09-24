Billboard Hit Recording Artist Fawn Unveils New Piano Based Instrumental Single 'Savant'
"Savant" showcases Fawn's vocal and piano based composition with lush orchestrations
The music video for "Savant" is set to premiere on October 10, 2024, promising to offer a visual experience that matches the song's prolific instrumentation and emotional depth.
Fawn shared her enthusiasm about the release, stating, “I’m excited to share this piece with everyone. It was written during a very difficult time in my life and I believe the composition’s heartfelt melody is something everyone will identify with.”
"Savant" marks the first of four singles to be released from Fawn’s upcoming album, "Horizon," which is slated for release in 2025.
