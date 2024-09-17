Visit Visit™ Releases Rooftop Dance Video Showcasing Montreal’s City Charm

Visit Visit™ logo Visit Visit™ breakdance scene Visit Visit™ cheerleader shoot

The drone video features a talented cast of breakdancers and Montreal Alouettes cheerleaders.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Visit™, the city-centric streetwear brand that is revolutionizing how the world's great cosmopolitan cities are branded and celebrated, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest campaign video, shot entirely on a rooftop in the heart of Downtown Montreal . This visually stunning video, captured with a drone camera, highlights the brand’s fresh designs and the city’s vibrant spirit.A Celebration of Montreal’s Urban LandscapeMontreal, a city renowned for its unique blend of old-world charm and modern energy, provides the perfect backdrop for Visit Visit’s latest campaign. The rooftop setting offers sweeping views of the city’s iconic skyline, creating a dynamic and authentic atmosphere that resonates with our brand's urban essence.Innovative Filmmaking Meets Bold StreetwearThe video, shot by Russell Chau, offers a new perspective on the city and our latest collections. The sweeping shots of Montreal’s rooftops and streets combined with the immense talent of three break-dancers (Victor “Vicious” Sono, Maxime Leduc, and Maximiliano Hernandez) and four cheerleaders for the Montreal Alouettes football team (Brianna Nicole, Rani-Gabrielle Dube Pare, and the BHP Twins, Brandy and Branda Pierre), bringing a cinematic quality to the campaign, making it more than just an advertisement — it’s a tribute to the city’s influence on the streetwear culture.A Nod to Urban Self-ExpressionThis video is about more than just fashion; it’s about self-expression and the connection between style and environment. The rooftop setting symbolizes the heights of urban life, where creativity meets reality, and individuals can express themselves freely while representing the cities they love.A Must-See for Fans of Fashion and City LifeWe invite our community and fans everywhere to experience this captivating campaign video, highlighting Visit Visit’s latest fashion offerings and celebrating the urban landscape that inspires our brand. The video is available to watch on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/justvisitvisit/ ) and on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/shorts/JiH__vQX3D8 ).About Visit Visit™Visit Visit Inc. (d/b/a Visit Visit™) aims to revolutionize how the world's great cosmopolitan cities are branded and celebrated, by launching The World’s City Brand, VisitVisit.com, which includes an urban streetwear fashion brand, and its media platform, TheCityShow.com. The initial launch is in 8 of the world’s great cities, including New York, Chicago, London, Miami, San Francisco, Montreal, Los Angeles and Toronto. The easy-to-use e-commerce site, VisitVisit.com, segments its city branded urban streetwear by apparel type, featuring t-shirts, hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts, with themes from your favorite city. To sign-up or make a purchase, please visit https://visitvisit.com Public RelationsJack Alexandert: (647) 797-9079e: pr@visitvisit.comVisit Visit™Website: visitvisit.comInstagram: @justvisitvisitTikTok: @justvisitvisitThe City ShowWebsite: thecityshow.comInstagram: @thecityshow_TikTok: @thecityshowPrior Press Release released on July 25, 2024: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/markets-news/GlobeNewswire/27606622/launch-of-visitvisitcom-the-worlds-first-city-brand-launches-in-8-cities/

From Montreal to The World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.