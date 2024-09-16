Private Jet Card Comparisons invites Volato fractional and jet card customers to compare options

The PDF Decider Custom Analysis Report from Private Jet Card Comparisons saves times for buyers and enables consumers to buy confidently

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buyer’s Guide Private Jet Card Comparisons invites Volato fractional and jet card customers to compare flight options from its database of over 80 providers and over 500 jet card and fractional programs.Volato’s nearly 450 jet cards and fractional customers must decide what’s next after the 2021 start-up announced it has agreed to an aircraft management services provider deal with flyExclusive.The agreement offers Volato customers several options for transitioning to flyExclusive, and as part of that process, Volato customers would sign new contracts with flyExclusive.Volato Insider jet card customers could also request a refund from the operator.Fractional owners will also need to decide if they wish to move to flyExclusive, which is more complicated as it requires multiple fractional owners of a specific aircraft to agree.That could result in one of the share owners who wants full ownership buying other owners out, which happened after Jet It’s closure in 2023.The owners could also sell their aircraft, recouping the proceeds.“Everyone wants answers right away. The fact is it will take weeks for the smoke to clear, and the situation is still fluid,” said Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, a buyer’s guide to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership programs.“The biggest mistake I see is when flyers make decisions without comparing programs by their rules, policies, and pricing. There are many differences between programs that can make a specific program great for one person but a poor fit for another. The Private Jet Card Comparisons DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS allows flyers to receive an analysis that identifies the providers and specific programs that best fit their needs, compared by 65 variables, including flight pricing,” Gollan noted.“Our exclusive QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING calculator allows subscribers to compare programs based on flight cost, based on contracted rates, daily minimums, how taxi time is charged, access fees, fuel surcharges, other charges, and membership costs. It’s an easy way to compare how much you will pay for your most frequent flights,” Gollan said.The Decider Custom Analysis is presented in an easy-to-read PDF report that compares the relevant options.“Private Jet Card Comparisons allows flyers to save time by focusing on the providers that offer programs that meet their needs and buy confidently because they have quantitative comparisons based on pricing, rules, and policies of the programs they are considering,” Gollan noted.The annual membership fee in Private Jet Card Comparisons is $500, including 1-on-1 support, premium content, a fast news recap, and more.“Before spending hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars on a private jet program, it makes sense to have a quantitative, data-based comparison,” Gollan concluded.After joining, members answer brief questions via an online form—the DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Request. They receive the analysis within three business days and can schedule a follow-up call to review it.READ: WHAT'S NEXT FOR VOLATO CUSTOMERS ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service incorporating private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 1,000 program options from over 80 providers with over 40,000 data points updated regularly—over 120 times in 2024. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables, saving time and enabling them to buy confidently. QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING is the industry’s only pricing calculator that enables users to compare all-in flight costs for providers head-to-head. Paid subscribers – members - have access to the database and can request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports when they need to identify the solutions and programs that best fit their flying needs. Private Jet Card Comparisons enables subscribers to save time and buy confidently.

