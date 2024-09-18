Clutch Coffee Comes To Fayetteville with FREE Drinks & Community Event

Clutch is proud to support military members Local Veteran & Head of Operations at Clutch Matt Cain Clutch Opens in Fayetteville

We're thrilled to bring Clutch Coffee Bar to Fayetteville...our goal is to not only serve great coffee but also to support and give back to the community that has given so much to our nation.” — Darren Spicer

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Carolina’s favorite coffee chain, Clutch Coffee Bar is opening a new location in Fayetteville this week with free coffee for all! With six locations in the state (and 13 total across the Carolinas), the beloved brand has won over fans with its commitment to the military community, customer-centric service, and delicious coffees, energy drinks, and more.The hotly anticipated new drive-thru will officially open its doors on Thursday 9/19 @ 3619 Ramsey St in Fayetteville. To celebrate their soft opening, the team will drop off complimentary coffees to local first responders and teachers across town this week, before hosting a huge Grand Opening party on Saturday, 9/21 with free 16oz drinks for the whole community 8a-8p. Guests can simply come to the drive-thru (or walk-up window) to get a taste of the Clutch menu which includes delicious fair-trade espresso, custom-flavored energy drinks, smoothies, signature juices, snacks, and more.Located right down the road from Fort Liberty, Clutch Coffee Bar proudly offers a year-round 10% discount to all current and former troops, and local veteran Matt Cain, will act as head of operations at the new location. "We're thrilled to bring Clutch Coffee Bar to Fayetteville, a city with such a rich military heritage," said Darren Spicer, Co-Founder of Clutch Coffee Bar. "Our goal is to not only serve great coffee but also to support and give back to the community that has given so much to our nation."Giving back to the community is a key part of Clutch’s mission . Over the years they’ve raised over $100K for the communities they serve, sent care packages to the troops, and held multiple proceeds days for local schools. Clutch Coffee Bar invites all Fayetteville residents and visitors to join in the grand opening celebrations and experience the unique blend of quality coffee, community spirit, and giving back that defines the Clutch Coffee Bar experience.Clutch Fayetteville: 3619 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Voted Top 40/40 Hottest Start-up Fast Casual by QSR Magazine and Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program which gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com

