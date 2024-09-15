Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month 2024

September 15, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY—Beginning today through October 15th, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together, to acknowledge the many significant contributions the Hispanic community has contributed to American culture, economy and social landscape. From entrepreneurship and small businesses to enriching the arts and culinary scene, their impact is deeply woven into the fabric of our state.

With nearly 16% of Utah’s population being Hispanic, Latinos are Utah’s second largest racial and ethnic group. As such, we encourage all Utahns to recognize the many unique ways the Hispanic community promotes diversity and inclusion within our state.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month, let’s take a moment to more fully appreciate and celebrate the Hispanic community in how it has strengthened and shaped the United States as a whole while continuing to enrich our Utah communities.