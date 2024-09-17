Upflex and Gainsight Partner to Enhance Workplace Flexibility and Boost Employee Connection

Upflex helps Gainsight cut office costs while increasing the company's access to high-quality, safe, connected flex workspace by 88%.

With Upflex, Gainsight’s Workplace team has more than doubled employees' access to flexible coworking and collaboration space while saving >40% on office costs.

We're proud to work with forward-thinking companies like Gainsight to champion flexibility and give their people access to high-quality, convenient flex workspace—and a better work experience for all.” — Tom Whitty, Upflex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gainsight, a leader in customer success technology, has chosen Upflex, a leading global provider of on-demand workspace solutions, as its partner in optimizing distributed work and powering workplace flexibility. Through the partnership, Upflex and Gainsight will provide Gainsight’s global workforce with access to more than 11,000 different workspace locations worldwide, including upwards of 80,000 desks, meeting rooms and private office spaces available on demand for fostering human connection, relationship work, and collaboration in the hybrid workplace.Global enterprises face talent demands for flexibility and pressure to cut costs and champion sustainability in their real estate strategies. Accordingly, employers are gradually embracing distributed work as not just a COVID pandemic response but a long-term solution. But when companies launch a hybrid policy without the right planning, strategy and tech stack, they often run into inefficiencies and friction. Workplace leaders are finding they need solutions that make the distributed workplace experience seamless and low-touch for employees and management. They also need reliable data on workspace usage past and present so they can budget and plan ahead.Gainsight's decision to partner with Upflex was driven by these opportunities — namely the need to optimize their remote workplace program, which previously required extensive manual effort and yielded limited ROI. Before joining Upflex, Gainsight’s workplace team managed a program that only covered 40% of their remote employee base. That solution was costly and inefficient, requiring the workplace team to manually allocate workspace passes, often leaving many employees without access to necessary resources.Switching to Upflex, Gainsight has more than doubled workspace coverage for their remote employees, now accommodating 88% of their remote workforce, and giving these employees access to professional, comfortable and connected workspace within a 20-mile radius of their homes, improving employee satisfaction and creating new opportunities for in-person collaboration.Upflex’s more expansive network offerings will also result in a projected 43% cost savings for Gainsight.John Bello, Workplace Manager at Gainsight, said: "Gainsight is now using Upflex to energize our distributed teammates’ workdays, foster real-life human connections, and enhance flexibility in how we do our best work. We’re thrilled to partner with Upflex and offer it as a 'Remote First' perk for our employees. With customers at the heart of our business, Upflex makes it easier than ever to facilitate face-to-face meetings and build stronger connections."Beyond the real estate cost savings on workspace and the cost savings associated with protected, heightened talent retention, Upflex’s whole-workplace office optimization platform and space booking automations dramatically reduce and in some cases eliminate administrators’ manual workload associated with workspace allocation, allowing Gainsight’s team to focus on more strategic initiatives. Meanwhile, Gainsight greater visibility into workspace usage data and trends.“We’re so happy to partner with forward-thinking companies like Gainsight, who are turning to our technology and solutions so they can make informed decisions and better support their remote employees,” said Upflex EVP of Workplace Solutions Tom Whitty. “This partnership isn’t just about significant cost efficiencies — it underscores Gainsight's commitment to providing its employees with the tools they need to thrive in a remote-first world.”To learn more about the flexible workplace management solutions and workspace access that Gainsight's team is leveraging to improve employee experience and cut costs, visit upflex.com About Upflex:Upflex (upflex.com) is a leading provider of hybrid workplace solutions, offering a global network of flexible workspaces through an easy-to-use platform. We empower companies to reduce real estate costs, meet ESG goals, and provide employees with the freedom to work from anywhere. Our mission is to transform the future of work by enabling flexibility, connection, and productivity for companies and their teams.About Gainsight:Gainsight ( gainsight.com ) is the leading customer success platform, empowering businesses to build deep and lasting relationships with their customers. By leveraging innovative technology and customer-centric strategies, Gainsight helps companies drive sustainable growth and achieve their business objectives.

