Secret Land by Tien Wan Li Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Tien Wan Li's Private Reception House Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Tien Wan Li as a Silver winner for the exceptional work "Secret Land" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Tien Wan Li's design within the interior industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases innovation and superior craftsmanship.Secret Land's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design landscape. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users through its innovative approach to space utilization, material selection, and aesthetic appeal. This award validates Secret Land's potential to inspire and influence future interior design projects.Tien Wan Li's Secret Land stands out for its unique features and thoughtful design elements. The open floor plan creates a seamless flow between the kitchen, living room, and dining area, forming a triangular movement pattern that facilitates easy communication during gatherings. The use of natural materials and a cool color palette, balanced by strategic pops of warmth, results in a space that is both inviting and visually striking. The incorporation of cast iron shelving and display cabinets adds a sense of character and allows for personalized touches.The Silver A' Design Award for Secret Land serves as a testament to Tien Wan Li's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the designer to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in future projects. By setting a high standard for design quality and functionality, Secret Land has the potential to influence industry trends and motivate other designers to strive for similar levels of excellence.Secret Land was designed by Tien Wan Li, the design director of Moore Interior Design.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Tien Wan LiTien Wan Li is the design director of Moore Interior Design, a firm that emphasizes the original texture of materials and deeply considers factors such as lines, ratio, colors, and weight in their design approach. By skillfully dividing space flow and exploring the interplay of light and shade, Tien Wan Li creates interior environments that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional. With a focus on human-oriented design, Tien Wan Li incorporates elements of aesthetics, function, taste, and green building to imbue each space with a unique character and comfortable atmosphere.About Moore DesignThe team at Moore Design is dedicated to creating interior spaces that showcase the inherent beauty of materials while carefully considering the interplay of lines, proportions, colors, and visual weight. By thoughtfully dividing space and exploring the relationships between light and shade, transparency and enclosure, Moore Design crafts environments that are both visually striking and highly functional. With a human-centric approach, the firm incorporates elements of aesthetics, practicality, refined taste, and sustainability to create spaces that resonate with users on multiple levels.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their outstanding contributions to the field, as evaluated by a panel of expert judges based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, and overall aesthetic appeal. The Silver A' Design Award signifies a remarkable level of achievement and serves as a testament to the designer's skill, creativity, and commitment to advancing the practice of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. With a diverse range of participants, including leading design firms, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for showcasing creativity and gaining global recognition. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. By celebrating these outstanding achievements, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the field of interior design, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of exceptional design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-awards.com

