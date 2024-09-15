Niferia by Mania Carta Wins Silver in A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Award

Niferia

Mania Carta's Exceptional Digital Art Piece, Niferia, Earns Prestigious Recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected award in the field of computer graphics design, has announced Niferia by Mania Carta as the Silver winner in the Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Niferia, solidifying its place as a standout work in the industry.Niferia's success in the A' Computer Graphics, 3D Modeling, Texturing, and Rendering Design Award demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the Computer Graphics industry. The design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices, offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach and exceptional execution.Niferia stands out in the market with its unique blend of stunning visuals and compelling narrative. The dark witch character, inspired by Korean culture, boasts a realistic Asian appearance, strong character appeal, and an air of mystery. Mania Carta's mastery of Blender, Zbrush, Marvelous Designer, and Substance Painter is evident in the high-quality texturing, shading, rigging, lighting, and cinematic elements that bring Niferia to life.This recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition serves as a testament to Mania Carta's dedication to excellence and innovation. The success of Niferia is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of computer graphics design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mania CartaMania Carta, a talented artist based in Japan with 20 years of experience, is the creative force behind Sandstorm. Her diverse portfolio spans concept art, character design, environments, mecha, game art, manga, anime, and real-time cinematics. Mania Carta's unique touch and ability to imbue her characters with soul set her work apart in the industry.About SandstormSandstorm is a Tokyo-based Triple-A character and virtual human production company specializing in high-end AAA characters using cutting-edge technology. With a focus on Blender and Unreal Engine, Sandstorm provides top-quality game development and character production services to clients worldwide, leveraging their expertise in characters, game design, and other fields to create the future of game development.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly notable, admired inventions that benefit and advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology. Silver A' Design Award-winning works showcase a remarkable level of excellence, standing out for their strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, innovations, emotional elements, and creativity. The rigorous selection process and pre-established evaluation criteria ensure that only the most outstanding designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, open to entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://computergraphicsawards.com

