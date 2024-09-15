Pilots And Hot Air Balloons Announced For September 19-22 H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival
Celebrating 45 years the four-day weekend features hot air balloons, concerts on Fox 4 Stage, fireworks, drone show and RE/MAX of Texas parachute exhibition.
The official list of participating hot air balloons and pilots are as follows:
IMON8 – Jeff Abel of Haslett, Texas
Highly Cool for Fox 4 – Keith Berry of Poplar Bluff, Missouri
Excellence – Billy Broker of Plano, Texas and Pat Cannon
Big Red Again – Joe Calabrette of Hickory Creek, Texas
H-E-B – Amie Cato of Reno, Texas
Whisk Away – Amie Cato of Reno, Texas
Annie the Ladybug – Michael Celentano of Frisco, Texas
Larry the Bear – Brian Chase of Moscow, Pennsylvania
Haunted Mansion – Darrell Duer, Jr. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Flying Saucer – Charles Edwards of Palm Harbor, Florida
Jersey Lilly – Bob Evans of Center, Texas
Ziggy – Mike Fielding of Oak Point, Texas
Amelia Bearhart – Michael Ford of Fort Worth, Texas
Star Stepper – Joshua Goll of Longview, Texas
UpRohr 2 – Dave Griffin of Frisco, Texas
Stardust – Amanda Ibbotson-Sullivan of Fort Worth, Texas
First Due – Clayton Kemp of Frisco, Texas
Sky Sailor – Steve LeMay of McKinney, Texas and Terry Lance of Frisco, Texas
Mango the Seahorse – Rollie Little of Glendale, Arizona and Jacob Little of Phoenix, Arizona
RE/MAX – Steve Lombardi of Edgewood, Texas
Fired Up Too – Michael Marx of Prosper, Texas
Giddy Up – Trevor Matejowsky of Dallas, Texas
Freedom Breeze – Collin McClung of Longview, Texas
Purple People Eater – Alisa Metzler of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania
C-TOT – Jason Provost of Hurst, Texas
Gizzmo – Matt Robison of Fort Worth, Texas
UpRohr – Brian Rohr of Lucas, Texas
Spirit’s Rainbow – Michael Scott of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
No Problemz – Robert Snyder of Austin, Texas
North Wind – Kerry Speicher of Longview, Texas
Dawn’s Light – Lillian Speicher of Longview, Texas
Mister Z – Dan Stukas of Central, South Carolina
Lil Nugget – Scott Vesely of Frisco, Texas
Lovin’ Life in the Air – Lowell White of Forney, Texas
Calypso – Eric Wiggins of Longview, Texas
Cosmic Crisp Apple – Steve Wilkinson of Palm Desert, California
“This year we invite attendees to walk inside a cold inflated hot air balloon envelope that will remain laying on the ground. We’ve partnered with Uplifting Adventures to create an experience that allows an inside out view, great photos, and educational facts about the fabric of the envelope, structure of the basket and more. The walk thru is free for all ages and scheduled at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday* and Sunday* and from 4:00 - 5:30 p.m. on Friday* and Saturday*,” says Amy Leone, Balloon Operations Coordinator and Vice/Chair – Secretary on the Plano Balloon Festival Board of Directors. *(weather permitting)
The four-day weekend kicks off with a special family-friendly concert by the Plano Symphony Orchestra on the FOX4 Main Stage on Thursday, September 19. The celebration continues with Ice House Band presented by Baylor Scott White The Heart Hospital, Fireworks Show by Pyrotex and Drone Shows by Sky Elements. Attractions also include the RE/MAX Parachute Team, more than 30 food concessionaires, and cool vendors to shop.
The Central Market Kids Fun Zone has swirling carnival rides, bouncy inflatable slides, and free craft activity stations.
Festival Dates & Hours
September 19 – 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 20 – 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 21 – 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
September 22 – 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Tickets & Parking
Admission, tickets and parking pricing are as follows:
• $10 General Admission
• $5 Kids Ages 3-12
• $5 Seniors 65 and Over
• FREE for Kids 36” and Under
• $10 Off-site Parking and $15 Prime Parking
• $20 All Day Kids Fun Zone Ride Wristband
• $50 VIP Plano Symphony Orchestra Concert
The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival is sponsored by H-E-B, Central Market, RE/MAX, BMW, Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano, McKinney, Denton, FOX 4, and MORE 27.
More information is available at www.planoballoonfest.org and also posted to Facebook and Instagram.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. takes place in an outdoor, uncovered venue and has a NO REFUND POLICY. In the unlikely event the Festival is suspended or cancelled due to inclement weather, city, state, national, or local public health concerns/restrictions, force majeure or other causes beyond Festival control there will be no refunds or a rescheduled date. When severe weather conditions exist in close proximity to the Festival grounds, we may choose to delay the event for an hour or more, before deciding to cancel or proceed. The onsite attendees safety is our primary concern. If weather conditions dictate, we may have to cancel a specific day’s activities. If the weather conditions improve, we will evaluate the forecast and re-open the Festival.
About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.
The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.
