Real Estate Boot Camp Returns September 28th

Everything you ever wanted to ask about real estate investing, but were afraid to ask”
— Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIA
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAC-REIA's upcoming LIVE In-person. Boot Camp is for people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:

* How to find deals
* Foreclosure
* Wholesaling (Assignments)
* Deeds
* Title Insurance
* Promissory notes
* How to finance your deals
* Deeds of trust
* Mortgages
* Easements
* Purchase contracts
* Probate
* Escrow
* Structuring deals
* Realtors
* Submitting Offers
* Lease-options
* Leases
* Trusts
* And much much more.

DATE & TIME: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.

PARKING: Free parking in the Iman parking lot.

COST: The Boot Camp costs $149.00 per person if paid before September 21. After September 21, the price increases to $249.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for free.)

REGISTRATION: To attend this Boot Camp, please register at www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. LAC-REIA focuses on providing real estate investors with Education, networking, workshops and mentoring.

lloyd Martin Segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 3104098310
