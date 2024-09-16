Remembering the 12 Stones - An African American Journey

An inspirational biography of the remarkable life of David Cain, born in Grand Rapids Michigan before starting his amazing career as a global executive.

This book was written during the covid pandemic, but it was inspired while standing on the banks of the Jordan Riven in Israel.” — David L. Cain

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- David L. Cain, a proud native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is excited to announce the release of his new book, Remembering the 12 Stones, An African American Journey, an inspirational biography that chronicles the remarkable life of David Cain, born and raised in Grand Rapids before starting his amazing career as a global executive. The book is available online through Amazon at https://a.co/d/6hzfaJO “This book was written during the covid pandemic, but it was inspired while standing on the banks of the Jordan Riven in Israel,” says Mr. Cain.The book takes the reader from 12 milestone moments in Mr. Cain’s life beginning in Grand Rapids through 11 other career positions and locations. With exciting and clear storytelling, Remembering the 12 Stones gives readers an intimate look at the life of an African American career that broke through the glass ceiling almost a dozen times.David Cain, whose academic training includes degrees in electrical engineering, management, and course completion towards a doctorate degree, took advantage of the lockdown days of covid to capture the essence of his years impacting the lives of people around the world. Remembering the 12 Stones not only shares his remarkable journey but also serves as a template for others that are on their own journey towards success.For more information about the book or to schedule an interview with David Cain, please contact him at: David@thirty2give.com.About the AuthorDavid Cain is a global executive, entrepreneur, and author. Raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, he has a long history of using his talents and resources to “make the world better.” Remembering the 12 Stones is Mr. Cain’s eighth publication and is a tribute to the many people around the world that are fighting many odds to achieve their own success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.