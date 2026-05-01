Thirty2give LLC Launches 'Is It Well?' App: A 1-Tap Solution to the Loneliness Crisis

Support is only one tap away

Protect your health by staying connected

Many people want support but lack the energy or the words to ask for it.” — David Cain

EASTON, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty2give, LLC has officially announced the launch of "Is It Well?," a breakthrough daily check-in mobile application designed to combat the rising tide of loneliness and depression. With 280 million people globally living with depression and 1 in 3 adults reporting loneliness, "Is It Well" introduces a "Support Circle" feature that allows users to signal for encouragement with a single tap.The urgency of this launch is underscored by the physiological toll of isolation. Clinical research links chronic loneliness to elevated cortisol levels, systemic inflammation, and a higher risk of heart disease and dementia. By facilitating a low-friction wellness check, the app serves as a biological intervention to regulate the body’s stress response.“‘Is it well?’ helps reduce loneliness by turning a hard private moment into a reachable, human one,” stated Thirty2give spokesperson David Cain. “On the days when reaching out feels like too much effort, the app does the heavy lifting, sending a clear, warm request for encouragement to a user’s trusted contacts.”The app’s streamlined workflow is specifically optimized for older adults and those living alone, turning silence into contact before isolation deepens. "Is It Well?" is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

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