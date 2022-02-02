Thirty2give LLC Partners With Western Michigan University's Haworth College of Business to Promote Virtual Mentoring
Reaching Back to Pay It Forward
Virtual Mentoring App Connects WMU's Business Students and Alumni
Connecting people to make the world better”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty2give and Western Michigan University’s Haworth College of Business Partnering on Virtual Mentoring App
The Thirty2give virtual app facilitates an innovative approach that allows people to use their smartphone to share knowledge anywhere around the globe. The app uses anonymity to eliminate unconscious bias to ensure that the transfer of knowledge is optimized.
Thirty2give’s ground-breaking mobile application that enables users with a smartphone to exchange knowledge and information will be deployed as a tool by Western University Michigan’s Haworth College of Business to match students to business school alumni. The app has a global framework to facilitate the engagement of students and alumni during semester terms using synchronous and asynchronous chats.
“Both students and alumni are winners with this tool,” said Thirty2give’s spokesperson David Cain. “Alumni desire to give back using their expertise and life experiences, and students will be able to confirm or shift their academic studies based on the information alumni have shared—it’s a real win-win,” added WMU Haworth’s Dean Satish Deshpande.
The Thirty2give application is distinctive because it goes beyond the traditional match-making model and encourages anonymity in the relationship. Since user’s identity, names, gender, color, and ethnicity are never disclosed, unconscious bias is minimized. The smartphone app encourages alumni to give back and share without compromising their busy work schedule and creates a safe environment for students to ask questions without fear or intimidation,” Cain said. The conceptual framework of the thirty2give app is based on the 1952 study by the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s use of a curtain to conduct blind auditions that shielded musicians from interviewers to increase the recruitment of female artists. Thirty2give uses a similar blind audition strategy to promote objective exchanges between mentors and mentees.
About Thirty2give LLC
Established in 2018, Thirty2give LLC was founded by five executives representing four different industries, and each have more than 20 years of mentoring/coaching experience. The mission of the company, which is based in Philadelphia, Penn., is to “make the world better.” For more information, contact Al Robinson at (248) 703-7168 or visit www.thirty2give.com.
Thirty2give Virtual Mentoring