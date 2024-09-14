Tess Mann Atelier Welcomes Danielle Green as New Brand Director

Brand Director, Danielle Green, and Fashion Designer, Tess Mann, with Tess Mann Atelier. Brand Director, Danielle Green, with Tess Mann Atelier. Photo by @rachelwstylist.

Leading Brand Consultant and Photographer to Elevate Tess Mann Atelier’s Global Presence

Danielle’s expertise in branding and photography aligns perfectly with our vision for the future.” — Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danielle Green as its new Brand Director. With an impressive background in branding, photography, and art direction, Green is set to propel Tess Mann Atelier to new heights on the global fashion stage. Green's appointment comes as Tess Mann Atelier embarks on a new journey through the world’s most well-known fashion weeks.

Tess Mann Atelier, previously known for its high-dressmaking bridal wear, is expanding its horizons with a new vision for the future. Transitioning from an exclusive focus on bridal attire, the brand now embraces a broader range of fashion, including evening wear, cocktail attire, resort and cruise collections, bespoke wardrobe pieces, and select bridal creations. The Spring/Summer 2025 collection reflects Tess Mann Atelier's commitment to sustainable fashion, featuring garments crafted from premium, sustainably-sourced materials such as silk, chiffon, and jacquard. Tess Mann’s dedication to longevity in fashion is evident in the brand’s use of dead stock materials and natural fabrics, designed to create timeless pieces that endure. This commitment to quality and sustainability aligns with Mann’s personal values and the brand’s philosophy of slow fashion. Tess Mann Atelier is showcasing its latest collection at major global fashion hubs, including Tokyo, New York, Milan, Paris, and Vancouver as part of the Global Fashion Collective’s efforts to highlight emerging talent and innovative designs.

Danielle Green has already made significant contributions, including orchestrating a product photo shoot for Tess Mann Atelier's new Sophisticate collection. Green will also be attending and capturing content from all the Global Fashion Collective fashion week shows, showcasing Tess Mann Atelier in Tokyo, New York, Paris, Milan, and Vancouver.

In addition to her role in capturing these pivotal moments, Green has revamped the Tess Mann Atelier website, providing a refreshed digital presence in time for the global fashion week journey. Her extensive experience and creative vision are poised to enhance the brand’s image and impact worldwide.

Danielle Green brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Her professional journey includes notable collaborations with celebrity designers, cosmetic brands, and esteemed platforms such as NYFW, Refinery29, and Fashiontographer. Green’s work has garnered her recognition as one of Rangefinder's Rising Stars and an invitation to join the ranks of the World's Best Wedding Photographers. She has also made a mark as a keynote speaker at L’Oréal USA and WPPI, further cementing her status as a leading figure in the industry.

“Tess Mann Atelier is thrilled to welcome Danielle Green as our new Brand Director. Danielle’s expertise in branding and photography aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. Her innovative approach and impressive track record are already making a significant impact on our brand. We are excited to embark on this journey with Danielle and look forward to the new heights we will reach together.”

“I know how powerful branding can create authority. I love helping people make their dreams come true,” says Green. “With a winning branding strategy, we can establish industry authority and attract dream clients. I am excited to work with Tess Mann Atelier and contribute to their continued success.”

In her role, Danielle Green will also continue to offer business and brand coaching, art direction, and design services. Her passion for photography and branding, combined with her personal commitment to excellence, makes her an invaluable asset to Tess Mann Atelier.

Get Involved

Tess Mann Atelier extends an invitation to fashion editors, bloggers, specialty boutiques, stylists, and industry content creators to join this exciting journey. Opportunities for collaboration include gifting suite placements, showroom features, celebrity and influencer partnerships, retail distribution, and media engagements.

Stay informed with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and announcements by following Tess Mann Atelier on Instagram @tessmannatelier or visiting https://tessmannatelier.com/.

For inquiries or interview requests with Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence—both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Danielle Green:

Danielle Green is an award-winning creator in the fashion, beauty, lifestyle and wedding industries. She is a branding consultant with a niche in art direction under her own agency and master photographer and owner of L A Y E R S, an adventure photography company based in the United States. You can see her work in numerous publications including Southern Living, Martha Stewart, British Vogue and Brides magazines to name a few. Green’s career has been marked by innovation, excellence, and a deep passion for the art of visual storytelling. With nearly a decade of experience in the photography industry, Danielle has made a significant impact through her work with high-profile clients and prestigious brands. Over the years, she has collaborated with celebrity designers, cosmetic brands, and notable platforms such as NYFW, Refinery29, and Fashiontographer. Her exceptional work has earned her recognition as one of Rangefinder's Rising Stars and a place among the World’s Best Wedding Photographers. Her role as a keynote speaker at L’Oréal USA and WPPI further highlights her influence in the industry. She has provided creative direction and content creation for commercials, advertisements, and local businesses, showcasing her versatility and creative vision.

GFC X TOKYO | SS25 | Tess Mann Atelier

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.