Deputy President Paul Mashatile is well after the unfortunate incident at the N’waMitwa Day Celebrations

Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the N’waMitwa Day Celebrations held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, in the Limpopo Province.

While delivering his keynote address, the Deputy President felt lightheaded from the heat and was attended to by his medical team.

We can confirm that the Deputy President has received the necessary medical attention and is well.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840