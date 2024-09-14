Submit Release
News Search

There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,929 in the last 365 days.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is well after the unfortunate incident at the N’waMitwa Day Celebrations

Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the N’waMitwa Day Celebrations held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, in the Limpopo Province.

While delivering his keynote address, the Deputy President felt lightheaded from the heat and was attended to by his medical team.

We can confirm that the Deputy President has received the necessary medical attention and is well.

Media enquiries: 
Mr Keith Khoza
Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President
Cell: 066 195 8840

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is well after the unfortunate incident at the N’waMitwa Day Celebrations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more