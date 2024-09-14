Invitation to the Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Club WE’RE BACK Private Media Event on September 14th, 2024

The Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Club is thrilled to announce a private media event on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, starting at 4:30 PM, culminating in an official puck drop ceremony at 6:00 PM at the Vic Johnston Arena.

STREETSVILLE, ONTARIO , CANADA, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Club is thrilled to announce a private media event on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, starting at 4:30 PM, culminating in an official puck drop ceremony at 6:00 PM at the Vic Johnston Arena.“The Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Club is thrilled to share that the team will be hitting the ice in the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL) sanctioned by Hockey Canada. Our not-for-profit organization is focused on ensuring the teams success both on and off the ice. We are going back to our grassroots. The coaches are Derbys alumni, our board is filled with long-time active community leaders, the team has players whose grandfathers are well-known Streetsville hockey players, and the nostalgic history goes on. I know that Hazel McCallion would be over the moon that her favourite team is back. She was a phenomenal, fearless woman, who I truly admired. Hazel was an active advocate for sports, and women in business. I believe she would be proud that her Derbys are back,” states Adrianne Fekete."The phenomenal Councillor Brad Butt will be kicking off our WE’RE BACK event, as the Master of Ceremonies with MPP Hon. Nina Tangri and MP Rechie Valdez ," says Fekete. "Join us making history in The Ville and welcoming the new Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Team, Coaches, Derbys Alumni, Mikey Bloom, Surprise Guests, and our Rockstar Community."“We are building a family, and a team that the community of Streetsville will be proud of. There is a whole underground of Derbys fans and alumni, who wear their team involvement with honor. We are creating a movement, the same way that the Kalapaca family did in 1967. A family and friends night out in the Ville for generations to come,” says Nico Fekete.We look forward to seeing you at our home arena Vic Johnston Community Centre, located in the heart of The Ville at 335 Church Street Mississauga ON L5M 2C2For more information, please contact:Adrianne Feketeinfo@streetsvillederbys.com

