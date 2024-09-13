Dominican National Pleads Guilty for Role in Human Smuggling Venture that Resulted in 11 Deaths

A Dominican national pleaded guilty today to his role in a human smuggling venture that resulted in the deaths of multiple migrants.

Fermín Montilla, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of bringing aliens to the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry resulting in death.

According to court documents, Montilla was involved in a maritime human smuggling venture that attempted to bring migrants illegally to the United States. On or about the evening of May 12, 2022, Montilla knowingly brought 48 persons to the United States unlawfully. Montilla’s actions caused the deaths of 11 of those people.

The defendant is expected to be sentenced later this year and faces a statutory maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico; and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca González-Ramos of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Juan made the announcement.

HSI San Juan investigated this case, with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.

Trial Attorney Angela Buckner of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and U.S. Coast Guard Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Helena Daniel for the District of Puerto Rico are prosecuting the case.

The investigation is being conducted under the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force (ECT) program, a joint partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and HSI. The ECT program focuses on human smuggling networks that may present particular national security or public safety risks, or present grave humanitarian concerns. ECT has dedicated investigative, intelligence and prosecutorial resources. ECT coordinates and receives assistance from other U.S. government agencies and foreign law enforcement authorities.