9 previously convicted felons charged with federal gun crimes as part of Cincinnati anti-violence operation

CINCINNATI – U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II announced today nine new federal indictments resulting from a multi-agency operation aimed at reducing violent crime in Cincinnati.

“My Office is paying close attention to the gun violence occurring on the streets of Cincinnati. Together with the ATF, the Cincinnati Police Department, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, we have charged several violent offenders who have a history of committing gun and other dangerous crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Gerace. “But our work is far from over. If you endanger our communities by illegally possessing or using a gun or ammunition, prepare to face federal consequences.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Jorge Rosendo stated: “Today, the ATF reaffirms its commitment to the citizens of Hamilton County and the City of Cincinnati. We stand ready to leverage our resources in support of our law enforcement partners to ensure violent, armed offenders are removed from our communities and placed where they can no longer threaten or victimize law-abiding citizens.”

“I am proud of the work being done at a multi-agency level to combat gun violence and protect our communities, families, and all who have invested in our beautiful city and call Cincinnati home. The Cincinnati Police Department remains firmly committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local partners to ensure public safety without hesitation,” said Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie.

Hamilton County Prosecutor, Connie Pillich, stated: “My office is proud to work with the U.S. Attorney, and all our law enforcement partners to protect our community from violent crime that is too often facilitated by the illegal use of firearms. Working together, we identify the worst offenders and get them off the streets as long as possible.”

Those charged include:

Name Age Keenan Brock 38 Gary Curtis 51 Daishawn Harrell 25 Stephen Johnson 43 Kameron Scott 31 Robert Shaw 50 Christopher Watkins 42 Antonio Williams 29 Carlos Williams 42

The indictments were returned on Nov. 5 and unsealed today. All nine defendants are in custody.

According to charging documents and local police records, each of the men has a history of violent crime and has been previously convicted of a felony, making it illegal for them to possess firearms or ammunition.

Shaw allegedly committed a murder in downtown Cincinnati on Oct. 17 while on bond and wearing an ankle monitor for a Hamilton County weapons offense. The victim in the shooting that occurred around 2am was allegedly shot more than 20 times. This summer, Shaw also allegedly wore a white backpack with a loaded firearm and ran from officers who were patrolling the Winton Terrace neighborhood.

Scott is currently facing local murder charges for what has been described as a 2021 targeted attack at a Kennedy Heights apartment. He is charged federally with illegally possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Arrest records allege that Watkins possessed a firearm while also drinking and driving a vehicle on Oct. 6.

Also on Oct. 6, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of Johnson, who was allegedly driving a stolen motorcycle when he lost control and crashed. Officers discovered a gun next to Johnson at the scene.

Carlos Williams allegedly brandished a firearm and pointed it at a woman inside a market on Main Street on Oct. 7.

Harell had active local arrest warrants when police officers stopped him for a vehicle violation on Oct. 7. At the time, he was allegedly wearing a loaded firearm.

On Oct. 8, Cincinnati police officers were dispatched to an apartment where Curtis allegedly assaulted his mother. Curtis also allegedly possessed a revolver in his pants pocket.

On Oct. 20, Antonio Williams fled from local law enforcement officers before being tazed and arrested. At the time, he allegedly possessed a stolen firearm with an extended magazine and a machine gun conversion device.

Cincinnati police officers witnessed Brock allegedly engaged in drug transactions on Findlay Street in the West End neighborhood while also possessing a firearm. It is alleged that Brock fled from police, leaving a firearm with an extended magazine and a Glock switch attached in a nearby alleyway. Brock was ultimately apprehended and arrested.

The federal indictments are a combined effort by criminal prosecutors in the Cincinnati U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Indictments merely contain allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

# # #