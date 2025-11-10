Federal Jury Finds Two Men Guilty Of Contract Killing Of 17-Year-Old High School Student To Prevent Her Testimony In Court

Tampa, Florida–United States Attorney announces that after a little more than two weeks of trial, a federal jury returned a verdict finding Lenard White (37), a/k/a “Len,” “Mike Williams,” and “Stick,” and Sheldon Robinson (22), a/k/a “Poboy,” guilty of all charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, premeditated first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, which caused the death of I.S., discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, tampering with witnesses, and obstruction of justice. White and Robinson each face multiple mandatory life sentences. They scheduled to be sentenced on January 30, 2026.

According to the evidence presented at trial, on February 6, 2023, 17-year-old high school student I.S., a member of her school’s tennis team and ROTC program, and her mother L.P., reported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office that I.S. had been sexually assaulted. The next day, Sheldon Robinson came to their house and knocked on the door. When the door was opened, Robinson fired a barrage of gunshots at I.S. and L.P., killing I.S. The bullet that killed I.S. struck her in the back as she ran away from her front door for help. L.P. was struck several times but survived. She collapsed on the ground and watched her daughter die.

The murder was organized by Lenard White, the man who had sexually assaulted her, and who left the state prior to her murder to give himself an alibi. White’s cousin, Sheldon Robinson, committed the murder for $6,000.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) immediately began investigating the case. After more than 70 federal and state search warrants, investigators obtained a step-by-step blueprint for how Robinson killed I.S., including the individuals that he too recruited to help him carry it out. Six months after I.S.’s murder, and as the investigation was unfolding, Hernando County detectives and ATF agents executed a second search warrant at Robinson’s home. Buried in a forest area behind his home, investigators found the gun Robinson used to murder I.S.

As the investigation continued, White and Robinson repeatedly attempted to hinder that investigation by disposing of evidence, tampering with witnesses, obstructing justice, and making false statements to law enforcement. The two also discussed plans at having another witness against them killed, just as they did I.S.

A third defendant, Keshawn Woods, previous pleaded guilty to his role in the murder of I.S. and is pending sentencing.

This case was investigated by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with substantial assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office – Fifth Judicial Circuit. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Diego F. Novaes and Samantha Newman.