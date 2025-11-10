Wyoming citizen and load coordinator for Sinaloa Cartel sentenced for drug trafficking

U.S. Attorney Darin Smith announced that Gabriel Seth Rodgers, 26, who had been residing in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release to follow for charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine. The court ordered Rodgers to pay $5,000 in community restitution. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Nov. 3, in Cheyenne.

According to court records, Rodgers was coordinating shipments of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine to multiple regions in the United States, including Wyoming. Rodgers was identified as a “load coordinator” for the Sinaloa Cartel. Rodgers was previously convicted for stealing firearms. Upon being released from custody after a revocation of his supervised release on that conviction, he absconded and began dealing significant amounts of controlled substances. In May of 2023, Rodgers fled to Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico where he continued to be a “load coordinator” for the Sinaloa Cartel until his arrest.

Through the use of undercover agents, confidential informants, and other investigative means, agents were able to prove Rodgers coordinated shipments of controlled substances to the United States totaling approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 40 pounds of fentanyl, and approximately 11 pounds of cocaine. Rodgers would regularly coordinate the shipment of 20-50 pounds of methamphetamine and 10,000 fentanyl pills at a time. The investigation resulted in the federal prosecution of five of Rodgers’s co-conspirators in Wyoming and others in Montana.

A complaint was filed in Wyoming on May 20, 2024, charging Rodgers with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and four counts of distribution of fentanyl. On March 20, 2025, in the District of Montana, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Rodgers with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. In a coordinated effort with Mexican authorities, Rodgers was arrested on March 27 in Mexico and deported to the United States.

The Montana indictment was subsequently transferred to Wyoming. On August 18, Rodgers waived indictment in the Wyoming case and pleaded guilty to all counts charged in both the Wyoming and Montana cases. The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Z. Seth Griswold and Cameron J. Cook of Wyoming and Julie Patten and Bryan Dake of Montana prosecuted the crime.

“The defendant brought large amounts of dangerous drugs into Montana and Wyoming—and then hid behind the cloak of the Sinaloa Cartel,” said U.S. Attorney Darin Smith. “Stopping Mexican cartels from poisoning our communities with fentanyl and other narcotics is a top priority of this office and our law enforcement partners. This lengthy sentence demonstrates that our Criminal Division remains relentless in its pursuit of drug traffickers who profit at the expense of the American people.”

“Montana is hundreds of miles from the southern border. When cartel members and other drug traffickers travel here to peddle their poison into our communities, they can expect to be caught and to go to prison for a long time. I want to thank the prosecutors and staff in our office, our strong partners at these investigative agencies, and our colleagues in the Wyoming U.S. Attorney’s Office for their good work investigating and prosecuting this case,” Montana U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

“The sentencing properly reflects the significant role Rodgers had in trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl into Montana and Wyoming via his contacts with the Sinaloa Cartel. The combination of the great work and relentless efforts of investigators and prosecutors ensured that Rodgers was held accountable for his criminal conduct,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky.

“Through our joint enforcement efforts, we’ve dismantled a criminal organization that posed a direct threat to the safety and stability of various communities,” said Bryan Musgrove, Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “This sentencing is a result of a coordinated effort of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to keep fentanyl and other drugs out of our communities.”

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

Case No. 25-CR-00098