Traffic Alert - VT RT 100 Newport Town
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police - Derby
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 at the intersection of VT Route 114 in Newport Town is closed in the area of 945 VT Route 100 due to a structure fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Christie Raymond
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495
Phone: 802-878-7111
PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.