Traffic Alert - VT RT 100 Newport Town

VT Route 100 at the intersection of VT Route 114 in Newport Town is closed in the area of 945 VT Route 100 due to a structure fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



