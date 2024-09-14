Submit Release
Traffic Alert - VT RT 100 Newport Town


 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police - Derby

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 100 at the intersection of VT Route 114 in Newport Town is closed in the area of 945 VT Route 100 due to a structure fire.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


Christie Raymond

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

 

