RE: I 89 S mm101 Restricted to One Lane

The roadway has been reopened sooner than expected and traffic should resume normalcy shortly. Please continue to drive with caution in the area, as snow is built up in the lane.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Williston: 802.848.7111 opt 3

 

 

From: Bennett, Justin
Sent: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 07:29
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 S mm101 Restricted to One Lane

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of milemarker 101, for the length of the hill in that area, is restricted to one lane of travel due to a tractor-trailer stuck on the hill.

 

This incident is expected to last for at least the next 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

//SIGNED//

JUSTIN P. BENNETT, Civ

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

3294 St George Rd, Williston, VT 05495

State Police Headquarters: 802.244.8727

 

 

