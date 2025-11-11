RE: I 89 S mm101 Restricted to One Lane
The roadway has been reopened sooner than expected and traffic should resume normalcy shortly. Please continue to drive with caution in the area, as snow is built up in the lane.
Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of milemarker 101, for the length of the hill in that area, is restricted to one lane of travel due to a tractor-trailer stuck on the hill.
This incident is expected to last for at least the next 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
