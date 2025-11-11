I 89 S mm101 Restricted to One Lane

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 Southbound in the area of milemarker 101, for the length of the hill in that area, is restricted to one lane of travel due to a tractor-trailer stuck on the hill.

This incident is expected to last for at least the next 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.