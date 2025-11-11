Rutland Barrack / MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B4008199
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 11, 2025, at approximately 0722
STREET: US RT 4 Eastbound
TOWN: West Rutland, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Rutland Twin Bridges
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 13
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sara Gutel
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side damage
INJURIES: No injury
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 11, 2025, at approximately 0722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US RT 4 eastbound, near mile marker 13, at the twin bridges in West Rutland, VT.
Through investigation, it was determined Operator #1 (Gutel) was operating vehicle #1, traveling east on US RT 4, approaching the West Rutland twin bridges. As Operator #1 was navigating the slight right-hand curve, Vehicle #1 lost control due to the icy road conditions. Vehicle #1 lost traction and collided with the north side guardrails and came to rest on the south side of the road.
Operator #1 advised that she was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
Vehicle #2 sustained damage to its driver's side, and side airbags deployed.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by West Rutland Fire Department personnel and Rutland Regional Ambulance Service personnel.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None issued
Legal Disclaimer:
