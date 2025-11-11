Rutland Barrack / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B4008199

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Blake Cushing

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On November 11, 2025, at approximately 0722

STREET: US RT 4 Eastbound

TOWN: West Rutland, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: West Rutland Twin Bridges

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 13

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Icy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Sara Gutel

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver’s side damage

INJURIES: No injury

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 11, 2025, at approximately 0722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on US RT 4 eastbound, near mile marker 13, at the twin bridges in West Rutland, VT.

Through investigation, it was determined Operator #1 (Gutel) was operating vehicle #1, traveling east on US RT 4, approaching the West Rutland twin bridges. As Operator #1 was navigating the slight right-hand curve, Vehicle #1 lost control due to the icy road conditions. Vehicle #1 lost traction and collided with the north side guardrails and came to rest on the south side of the road.

Operator #1 advised that she was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.

Vehicle #2 sustained damage to its driver's side, and side airbags deployed.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by West Rutland Fire Department personnel and Rutland Regional Ambulance Service personnel.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None issued