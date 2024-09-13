Senate Resolution 328 Printer's Number 1873

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1873

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

328

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET AND VOGEL, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2024 as "Life Insurance

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Six million Pennsylvania residents have life

insurance coverage with an average benefit of $148,000; and

WHEREAS, According to the American Council of Life Insurers,

the life insurance industry in Pennsylvania paid $11.7 billion

to beneficiaries in 2024, providing a tremendous source of

financial relief and security to families that experienced the

loss of a loved one; and

WHEREAS, Life insurers pay out $31.9 million a day to

Pennsylvanians in life insurance and annuities; and

WHEREAS, Despite the importance individuals place on life

insurance and the peace of mind it brings to millions of

Pennsylvania families, there are still too many Pennsylvanians

who lack adequate coverage; and

WHEREAS, The reality is that approximately one in five

Pennsylvania residents are under 18 years of age and typically

financially dependent on a loved one or caregiver; and

