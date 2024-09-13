Senate Resolution 328 Printer's Number 1873
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1873
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
328
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, STREET AND VOGEL, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2024 as "Life Insurance
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Six million Pennsylvania residents have life
insurance coverage with an average benefit of $148,000; and
WHEREAS, According to the American Council of Life Insurers,
the life insurance industry in Pennsylvania paid $11.7 billion
to beneficiaries in 2024, providing a tremendous source of
financial relief and security to families that experienced the
loss of a loved one; and
WHEREAS, Life insurers pay out $31.9 million a day to
Pennsylvanians in life insurance and annuities; and
WHEREAS, Despite the importance individuals place on life
insurance and the peace of mind it brings to millions of
Pennsylvania families, there are still too many Pennsylvanians
who lack adequate coverage; and
WHEREAS, The reality is that approximately one in five
Pennsylvania residents are under 18 years of age and typically
financially dependent on a loved one or caregiver; and
