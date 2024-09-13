Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,081 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1317 Printer's Number 1872

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1872

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1317

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, MARTIN, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, VOGEL,

PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA AND STEFANO, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in sentencing, further

providing for sexual offenses and tier system.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9799.14(c) of Title 42 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a

paragraph to read:

§ 9799.14. Sexual offenses and tier system.

* * *

(c) Tier II sexual offenses.--The following offenses, or an

attempt, conspiracy or solicitation to commit any of the

following offenses, shall be classified as Tier II sexual

offenses:

* * *

(1.5) 18 Pa.C.S. § 3124.3 (relating to sexual assault by

sports official, volunteer or employee of nonprofit

association).

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1317 Printer's Number 1872

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more