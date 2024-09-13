Senate Bill 1318 Printer's Number 1878
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - projects and programs and grants to educational agencies, other
public or private agencies, institutions or organizations."
Act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1595, No.175), known as the
"Antihazing Law."
* * *
Section 5. Section 1749-A(a) of the act, amended July 11,
2024 (P.L.618, No.55), is amended to read:
Section 1749-A. Applicability of other provisions of this act
and of other acts and regulations.
(a) General requirements.--Cyber charter schools shall be
subject to the following:
(1) Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431,
436, 443, 510, 518, 527, 708, 752, 753, 755, 771, 776, 777,
808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1205.1, 1205.2, 1301,
1302, 1310, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329, 1330,
1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1341, 1342, 1343, 1344,
1345, 1372(8), 1303-A, 1518, 1521, 1523, 1529, 1531, 1547,
1702-A, 1703-A, 1714-A, 1715-A, 1716-A, 1716.1-A, 1719-A,
1721-A, 1722-A, 1723-A(a) and (b), 1724-A, 1725-A, 1727-A,
1729-A, 1730-A, 1731-A(a)(1) and (b) and 2014-A and Articles
XII-A, XIII-A and XIV.
(2) The act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as
the Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act.
(3) The act of July 19, 1965 (P.L.215, No.116), entitled
"An act providing for the use of eye protective devices by
persons engaged in hazardous activities or exposed to known
dangers in schools, colleges and universities."
(4) Section 4 of the act of January 25, 1966 (1965
P.L.1546, No.541), entitled "An act providing scholarships
and providing funds to secure Federal funds for qualified
