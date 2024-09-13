Senate Bill 1311 Printer's Number 1880
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1880
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1311
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, MILLER, KANE, DILLON, KEARNEY,
CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 11, 2024 (P.L. , No.1A), entitled "An
act to provide appropriations from the General Fund for the
expenses of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial
Departments of the Commonwealth, the public debt and the
public schools for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30,
2025, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining
unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024;
to provide appropriations from special funds and accounts to
the Executive and Judicial Departments for the fiscal year
July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills
remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June
30, 2024; to provide for the appropriation of Federal funds
to the Executive and Judicial Departments for the fiscal year
July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills
remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June
30, 2024; and to provide for the additional appropriation of
Federal and State funds to the Executive and Legislative
Departments for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30,
2024, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining
unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023,"
in State Lottery Fund appropriations, further providing for
an appropriation to the Department of Aging.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 301 of the act of July 11, 2024 (P.L. ,
No.1A), known as the General Appropriation Act of 2024, is
amended to read:
Section 301. Department of Aging.
