Senate Bill 1311 Printer's Number 1880

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - PRINTER'S NO. 1880

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1311

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, FONTANA, MILLER, KANE, DILLON, KEARNEY,

CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA AND SCHWANK, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 11, 2024 (P.L. , No.1A), entitled "An

act to provide appropriations from the General Fund for the

expenses of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial

Departments of the Commonwealth, the public debt and the

public schools for the fiscal year July 1, 2024, to June 30,

2025, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining

unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024;

to provide appropriations from special funds and accounts to

the Executive and Judicial Departments for the fiscal year

July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills

remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June

30, 2024; to provide for the appropriation of Federal funds

to the Executive and Judicial Departments for the fiscal year

July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, and for the payment of bills

remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June

30, 2024; and to provide for the additional appropriation of

Federal and State funds to the Executive and Legislative

Departments for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30,

2024, and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining

unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023,"

in State Lottery Fund appropriations, further providing for

an appropriation to the Department of Aging.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 301 of the act of July 11, 2024 (P.L. ,

No.1A), known as the General Appropriation Act of 2024, is

amended to read:

Section 301. Department of Aging.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28