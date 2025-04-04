Senate Bill 558 Printer's Number 550
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of State of the Commonwealth.
"Election Day." The day of a general election, municipal
election or primary election.
"General election." The election held biennially on the
Tuesday next following the first Monday of November in each
even-numbered year.
"Municipal corporation." A city, borough, incorporated town
or township.
"Municipal election." The election held on the Tuesday next
following the first Monday of November in each odd-numbered
year.
"Primary election." An election for the nomination of
candidates.
"Private employer." An employer that is engaged in business
in this Commonwealth. The term does not include a public
employer, school district or county.
"Public employer."
(1) Any of the following:
(i) T he Commonwealth.
(ii) A municipal corporation.
(2) The term does not include a county or school
district.
§ 2102. Observance of Election Day as a legal holiday.
(a) Observance.--A public employer shall observe Election
Day as a legal holiday.
(b) Other public entities.--A school district or county may
observe Election Day as a legal holiday.
(c) Private employers.--
