Senate Bill 558 Printer's Number 550

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of State of the Commonwealth.

"Election Day." The day of a general election, municipal

election or primary election.

"General election." The election held biennially on the

Tuesday next following the first Monday of November in each

even-numbered year.

"Municipal corporation." A city, borough, incorporated town

or township.

"Municipal election." The election held on the Tuesday next

following the first Monday of November in each odd-numbered

year.

"Primary election." An election for the nomination of

candidates.

"Private employer." An employer that is engaged in business

in this Commonwealth. The term does not include a public

employer, school district or county.

"Public employer."

(1) Any of the following:

(i) T he Commonwealth.

(ii) A municipal corporation.

(2) The term does not include a county or school

district.

§ 2102. Observance of Election Day as a legal holiday.

(a) Observance.--A public employer shall observe Election

Day as a legal holiday.

(b) Other public entities.--A school district or county may

observe Election Day as a legal holiday.

(c) Private employers.--

