Senate Bill 1305 Printer's Number 1882

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - (B) The written agreement must include a

provision that a referred individual must be seen by

the geographically proximate outpatient psychiatric

clinic within 10 days of the referral.

(d) Notice.--If the department grants a waiver to an

outpatient clinic following the waiver request under subsection

(c), the outpatient psychiatric clinic shall provide written

notice to each individual receiving services, upon the

commencement of services and annually thereafter, of the right

to receive in-person services when requested or clinically

appropriate.

(e) Medical assistance.--A waiver granted under this

section:

(1) Pertains to a waiver of a licensure requirement.

(2) Does not supersede medical assistance payment

requirements.

(f) Guidance.--The department may issue guidance regarding

the use of telehealth technology, which shall be exempt from all

of the following:

(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,

No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.

(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of

July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October

15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as

the Regulatory Review Act.

(g) Direction.--

20240SB1305PN1882 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30