Senate Bill 1305 Printer's Number 1882
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - (B) The written agreement must include a
provision that a referred individual must be seen by
the geographically proximate outpatient psychiatric
clinic within 10 days of the referral.
(d) Notice.--If the department grants a waiver to an
outpatient clinic following the waiver request under subsection
(c), the outpatient psychiatric clinic shall provide written
notice to each individual receiving services, upon the
commencement of services and annually thereafter, of the right
to receive in-person services when requested or clinically
appropriate.
(e) Medical assistance.--A waiver granted under this
section:
(1) Pertains to a waiver of a licensure requirement.
(2) Does not supersede medical assistance payment
requirements.
(f) Guidance.--The department may issue guidance regarding
the use of telehealth technology, which shall be exempt from all
of the following:
(1) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929.
(2) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act of
July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(3) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of October
15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(4) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as
the Regulatory Review Act.
(g) Direction.--
