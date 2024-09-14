Jackson County Route 18, Flatwoods Road, Will be Closed on Monday, September 16, 2024

Page Content Jackson County Route 18, Flatwoods Road, will be closed at milepost 4.65, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Monday, September 16, 2024, for a pipe replacement.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

