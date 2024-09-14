Right Lane Closure on WV 45 in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, September 16, 2024
The right lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound WV 45, in Berkeley County, from the intersection with US 11 to the entrance of Sheetz, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning on Monday, September 16, 2024, through Friday, September 20, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
